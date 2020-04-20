Spectra appoints Martin Brazeau aftermarkets chief

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. – Spectra Premium Industries has appointed Martin Brazeau vice-president of operations for the aftermarket sector.

Brazeau, a chartered accountant with an extensive experience in the manufacturing and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts, joined the company in 2013.

He has been responsible for all aftermarket activities in Asia, including product development, quality control and supplier management.

“With his knowledge and expertise of our product lines, with his relationships with our supply base as well as our customers both in Canada and the United States, Martin has the expertise and experience to lead and address the future challenges of this division,” said Jacques Mombleau, president and CEO at Spectra Premium.

“On behalf of all Spectra Premium employees, I take this opportunity to wish him the best success in this new position.”

Spectra Premium is a privately-owned company that develops and manufactures aftermarket parts. It has 1,300 employees.