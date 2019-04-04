Spring Jobs Expo to be held this Saturday

TORONTO, Ont. — Newcom South Asian Media Company is excited to bring the 2019 Spring edition of ‘Jobs Expo’ to Toronto this weekend.

Aimed to meet the hiring needs of trucking and logistics industry, this new event, which is built off of the success of the inaugural Jobs Expo held last September, will connect job-seekers and recruiters under one roof.

The expo is set to take place at the International Centre from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nearly 100 exhibitors will be in attendance representing Canada’s best-known fleets, companies, and service providers from allied sectors. Recruiters on site will be looking to fill jobs for drivers, owner-operators and non-driver positions like accounting, administration, dispatch, mechanics, sales, marketing and many more.

The MTO and OPP will also be in attendance at the show, sharing the latest commercial motor vehicles regulations and career opportunities.

Admission to the show and parking is completely free for attendees. Attendees are also reminded to enter the center through the conference side of the building.

Media partners for the event include Truck News and Road Today. For more info, visit www.rttnexpo.com.