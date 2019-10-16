Sutco names new president

KELOWNA, B.C. – After more than a decade with the company, Doug Sutherland has been named president of Sutco Transportation Specialists.

Sutherland was previously Sutco’s vice-president and general manager for a period of just over eight years. Prior to joining Sutco, Sutherland was general manager of Summit Truck and Equipment Repair.

“Doug strongly supports the family values we were founded on almost 25 years ago, and at the same time has pushed for organization change and innovation to strengthen the long-term success of all of our stakeholders,” said Sutco CEO Chris Sutherland. “With Doug as president, we are very well positioned to fully realize our organizational goals.”

Summit and Sutco are both part of the Sutherland Group of Companies, which also includes B.C. EcoChips and Landmark Timber Services.

Beginning his career in the entertainment industry, Doug entered the trucking sector more than 10 years ago. He holds a bachelor of commerce from the University of Victoria and is an executive board member of the B.C. Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Alliance.

