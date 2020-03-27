TDG training, containment inspection requirements, temporarily eased

OTTAWA, Ont. – Transport Canada has eased requirements that apply to Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG) re-training dates and containment inspections, in the wake of challenges that have emerged during the fight against Covid-19.

“Many registered Means of Containment Facilities have temporarily closed or are limiting travel for their employees who perform mobile inspections,” Benoit Turcotte, director general – Transportation of Dangerous Goods Directorate, explains in a temporary certificate.

He has authorized the transportation of dangerous goods that don’t meet all the testing and inspection requirements for the standardized means of containment identified by Part 5 of the TDG regulations.

The certificate takes effect March 27, and remains in effect until Sept. 30 or the day the Transport Minister cancels it in writing.

There are still other terms and conditions to be met:

The dangerous goods cannot be handled, offered for transport, transported, or imported by rail tank cars;

The expired inspection and test markings must remain visibly and legibly printed on the means of containment and have been valid on Feb. 29, 2020;

There are no other non-compliances or safety defects with the means of containment;

The means of containment must be inspected and tested at the first available opportunity once inspection and test facilities resume operations; and

The means of containment cannot be subject to any notice of defective construction or recall, or any notice of defective repair or defective testing as per Section 9 of the TDG Act.

A second certificate pauses the requirement to be trained every 24 months. But those who handle the dangerous goods need to carry a transportation of dangerous goods (TDG) training certificate that was valid March 1. They must also have “sound knowledge” of all TDG aspects that directly relate to their duties.

“The PMTC did lobby for these extensions on behalf of member requests, and do believe the need is valid in some instances,” says Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.

The council is encouraging its members to only use the extensions if they are legitimately unable to obtain the services to have the inspections and training done.