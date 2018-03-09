Teamsters, truck groups want ELDs by December 2019

TORONTO, Ont. – Teamsters Canada, the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), and Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) have joined together in a call for a quick mandate of electronic logging devices (ELDs).

In a rare show of unity, the three are calling for a final rule to be published by this June, and for each province to mandate ELDs by December 2019.

“The majority of carriers and drivers have and will always put safety first. However, ELDs will end the supply chain encouraging and turning a blind-eye to companies and drivers breaking hours of service rules to meet shipment needs by falsifying paper log books,” they say in a joint statement.

“By forcing all companies and drivers to obey federal hours of service rules we are making Canada’s roads safer. As a result of ELDs, drivers and carriers will be more compliant with HOS regulations, contributing to reduced collisions and other negative activity associated with distracted driving. We are encouraging all levels of government to expedite this regulation through their legislative process by making it a top priority.”