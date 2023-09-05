TFI International acquires Vedder Transportation

TFI International has acquired Vedder Transportation Group, a fleet that specializes in transporting tanks of food grade liquids and dry bulk commodities, establishing a national food grade tank truck network in the process.

Fred Zweep, Vedder president, joins TFI International’s specialized truckload business segment.

Vedder, founded in 1956, has headquarters in Abbotsford, B.C., and was one of the first companies in Western Canada to ship food-grade liquids in tanker trucks, TFI International notes. The fleet now operates from B.C. to Manitoba, and has more than 155 tractors, nearly 300 trailing units, a food grade wash rack, railcard transload and warehousing, and maintenance and repair facilities.

Vedder generates more than $80 million in annual revenues.

“For many years TFI International has been a leading provider of reliable, safe, and cost-effective tank truck services to the liquid and dry bulk food grade market in Eastern Canada. With the acquisition of Vedder, we add the premier provider of such services in Western Canada along with a network of strategically located facilities,” TFI International chairman, president and CEO Alain Bedard said in a press release.

“We extend a warm welcome to Fred, to Larry Wiebe whose family started the business in 1956 and who remains an advisor, and to their many colleagues throughout the Vedder organization, and we look forward to watching their future success under the TFI International umbrella.”