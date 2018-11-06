TFI names new CFO

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International announced recently that David Saperstein, vice-president of mergers and acquisitions, will be promoted to chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2019.

As previously announced, Greg Rumble will be retiring from his CFO role.

Saperstein joined TFI in 2016 after spending 15 years in investment banking at several firms in the United States and Europe including Goldman Sachs.

“As part of our executive succession planning efforts, we are extremely pleased to have David seamlessly step into this important role,” stated Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI. “Over the past two years, whileleading our very active M&A program, David has been integrally involved with Greg and his finance team. In addition, David brings capital markets expertise and a superb financial background, and is already well known by the investment community. We expect a seamless transition as we continue to grow our business.”

Additionally, the company announced it has promoted Greg Orr to executive vice-president, U.S. Truckload. .

Orr joined TFI International in 2017 as senior vice-president, CFI and was named president, CFI in January 2018.

Hewas previously the president of Action Resources, where he was responsible for a leading hazardous waste over-the-road transporter in the U.S. Previously, Mr. Orr served as president of Con-way Multimodal, and was responsible for leading the company’s strategic development as well as directing financial and operating performance.

“Greg has been the driving force behind our recent success at CFI, and his promotion reflects our focus on developing our world class leadership team at our rapidly growing U.S. Truckload operations,” stated Bédard. “I am confident in Greg’s ability to leverage his extensive industry background and leadership skills to propel our US Truckload operations to the next level.”