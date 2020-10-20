There’s an art behind these moves

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Musket Transport proved its capability in handling delicate shipments when it partnered with Blackwood Gallery to stage the 2018 art show, The Work of Wind: Air, Land, Sea.

The show was designed to raise awareness about climate change.

This year, the company is once again collaborating with the University of Toronto Mississauga’s (UTM) contemporary art centre to host another festival using the same installations, said Sophia Sniegowski, corporate communications officer at Musket.

The artworks require meticulous handling. (Photo: Musket)

She said the company will transport the artworks to the UTM campus, where the gallery plans to set up a temporary public art program that will run until fall 2023.

But moving the stuff from the artists’ workshops or storage to the site is not an easy task.

“There’s a lot of preparation in advance of moving these goods, particularly due to the type of art installations. They are large,” Sniegowski said.

Each installation requires meticulous handling, she said.

“They are transported in pieces and then reassembled on site. So, that’s how that would work.”

Blackwood has yet to announce an opening date for the exhibit.

Last fall, Musket transported Futurity Island to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo: Musket)

Last fall, Musket transported Futurity Island, a structure conceptualized as a space for acoustic experimentation, from its container terminal to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Mass.

“It was different because we actually utilized a trailer as opposed to a container due to the size and material,” Sniegowski said.

The installation was later brought back from MIT, and had been in storage until three weeks ago when Musket moved it to the UTM campus, she said. The cargo has yet to be unloaded because of delays caused by Covid-19.

Sniegowski said Musket is happy to support the Blackwood project.

“As a company, we prioritize community projects as well as the environment. This particular partnership crossed over into both areas,” she said.