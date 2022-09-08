Tiger Trucking Celebrates 35 Giant Years Strong

Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid began Tiger Trucking in 1987 with the goal of an efficient shipping and distribution system to allow the chain to better serve the communities it calls home. Beginning with only five drivers, Giant Tiger’s private fleet has grown exponentially over the last 35 years, with over 170 drivers now making multiple deliveries per week to stores across the country.

James Johnstone, head of Transportation at Giant Tiger, says celebrating 35 years is a huge milestone that wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of Tiger Trucking drivers.

“They’ve accepted every challenge that has been thrown at them,” said Johnstone. “Our drivers truly have a personal investment in serving the communities we operate in and their dedication has contributed to Tiger Trucking’s success. I’m thrilled to celebrate Tiger Trucking’s 35-year anniversary with such an amazing team.”

Major Accomplishments

Tiger Trucking has come a long way since its inception, now having three distribution centres across Ontario, with two being acquired within the last 20 years to meet growing demand with Giant Tiger’s continued success. With this growth has come the ability to continuously improve Giant Tiger’s internal capabilities, such as investing in drivers and top-of-the-line equipment for the fleet.

Driver Sylvain Brunethas been with the company for over 30 years and spoke to Giant Tiger’s dedication to investing in employees as one of the reasons he has stayed.

“One of my favourite parts about working for Tiger Trucking has been how much I have been able to grow professionally with the company,” said Brunet. “I was given the opportunity to learn how to drive a B-Train trailer and have been doing so for the last two and a half years.”

Another notable achievement was when the private fleet was honoured for their pristine record of accomplishment for fleet safety at the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada Annual Conference in June 2022.. Tiger Trucking prides itself on prioritizing driver and community safety by providing fully equipped trucks with the newest technologies.

Where to Next

The key to success for Tiger Trucking has been keeping up with industry changes and constantly adapting. One of the ways the company has differentiated itself in the industry is through its new Driver in Training program, which has been running since 2021.

The program helps current staff and new hires by providing them with the tools to upgrade their skills and reach new professional heights by paying for their AZ licence. This program is something Giant Tiger is proud to offer when more drivers are exiting the industry than entering.

When asked about the future of the fleet, Johnstone spoke about how Tiger Trucking will be looking towards more environmentally-friendly options. Tiger Trucking plans to keep up with the new technologies used to fuel trucks as they become available and continue to evolve as the industry does.

Giant Tiger is proud to recognize all who have helped contribute to Tiger Trucking’s success in the last 35 years. Persevering through many challenges, such as the pandemic, the drivers are the reason Tiger Trucking has reached this exciting milestone.

“The team has gone through tremendous challenges over the last few years, but they continued to service stores without missing a beat,” said Johnstone. “We continue to grow year over year because our drivers are just as committed to serving the communities we call home as much as we are.”

Happy 35th anniversary to Tiger Trucking! To learn more about hiring opportunities, please visit gianttiger.com/careers.