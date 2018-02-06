TMC warns of email scam

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) is warning those attending its annual meeting about potential email scams.

Emails have been offering to sell the list of attendees, and booking hotel reservations through a non-authorized third party. Hotels contracted by TMC are forbidden to sell or distribute lists of TMC guests.

“The emails from booking agents and travel agencies may look legitimate, but beware. Each year, thousands of meeting registrants – across all industries and causes – book rooms through bogus entities only to find they do not have one when they arrive. Even if they are legitimate, the fine print often have terms that are not favorable,” the council said in an emailed warning.

While the American Trucking Associations has been sending cease and desist orders, new email solicitations just appear under a different name, the council says.

The annual meeting and exhibition runs from March 5 to 8.