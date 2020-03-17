Toronto facilitates 24-hour retail shipments amid Covid-19 fight

TORONTO, Ont. — The City of Toronto is exempting all retail businesses from the community’s noise bylaws to facilitate 24-hour deliveries in the midst of its response to Covid-19.

The bylaw itself includes the ability to offer exemptions under extraordinary circumstances that affect the community’s health, safety or wellness.

The issue had been raised by the Retail Council of Canada.

“We are taking this action to help Toronto businesses get deliveries and continue to stock their shelves with essential goods for our residents,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory, who is self-isolating after a trip to Europe. “By exempting retail businesses from the city’s noise bylaw right now, we will ensure that retailers can receive deliveries 24 hours of a day, seven days a week.

The move was greeted by Retail Council of Canada president and CEO Diane J. Brisebois.

“As all levels of government work to protect the health of every citizen, we pledge to continue to play a strong supporting role in ensuring access to goods, when and where they are needed,” she said.