Toronto roads ranked third slowest in the world

Toronto was ranked the third slowest city in the world, according to the 2023 TomTom Traffic Index released on Wednesday.

The survey included 387 cities in 55 countries, which were ranked based on the average time it takes to drive 10 km in the city.

While Vancouver ranked 32nd on the list, and Winnipeg 93rd, Toronto made the Top 3 most congested cities list. According to the report, drivers spend around 29 minutes for a 10-kilometer drive.

On Nov. 30, which was reported as the worst day to drive on Toronto roads in 2023, this time increased to 33 minutes.