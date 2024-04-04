Toronto truck driving championships take place next month

The Toronto Regional Truck Driving Championships (TRTDC) return this year, and will be held at the Brampton CAA Centre on May 25.

Toronto and GTA truck drivers will have a chance to demonstrate their driving skills and road safety knowledge. They can compete in five different categories: Straight Truck, Single-Single, Single-Tandem, Tandem-Tandem, or B-Train.

Those interested in participating can find the registration information here.