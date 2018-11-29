Total cost of freight increases marginally

TORONTO, Ont. — Results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) indicate that the total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased by 0.6% in September, compared with August results.

The base rate index increased by 0.4% in September.

Average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers also increased marginally this month. Fuel was 18.79% of base rates in September versus 17.80% in August.

“Total freight costs increased marginally by 0.6% in September. Once again, cross border LTL led the increase followed by cross-border truckload. Since November 2017, total freight costs have been on a continual increase. Year over year, all segments are well above last years levels,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx.