Total costs decline in September

TORONTO, Ont. — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian Shippers decreased by 1.6% in September, as compared with August results according to the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The base rate index, which excludes the impact of accessorial charges assessed by carriers, decreased by 1.7% in September. Average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers increased this month. Fuel was 13.61% of base rates in September versus 12.41% in August.

“Total freight costs declined in September,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Domestic LTL increased while all other segments decreased. Accessorials, which are usually steady, increased by 1.3%.”

For full details on the CGFI please visit: www.cgfi.ca