TotalEnergies, Boss Lubricants announce distribution agreement

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, announced a five-year commercial partnership agreement with Calgary-based Boss Lubricants.

Total Energies has been manufacturing and distributing lubricants to heavy-duty, automotive and industrial vehicle markets across Canada since 2007.

With this partnership, the company is looking to strengthen its distribution network in B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, aiming to offer a better level of proximity and service, the companies said in a release.

As a part of the agreement, Boss Lubricants will be responsible for the distribution of the full range of TotalEnergies’ lubricants through its 11 branches across the country.

“Boss’ strategic plan to expand our Western Canadian market share aligns well with this partnership,” said Jarrett Flegel, president of Boss Lubricants.

“For years to come, Boss Lubricants’ manufacturing experience and versatile capabilities will also enable us to consider numerous combinations to create new synergies across the country,” added Olivier Gauthier, president of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada.