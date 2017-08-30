Trail King names new president

MITCHELL, SD – Trail King Industries today announced the appointment of Joe Kolb as its new president.

In his new role, Kolb will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the company. Effective simultaneously, current president Bruce Yakley will transition to the role of chief executive officer. After more than six years as president of Trail King, Yakley’s new role will be to continue to focus on serving Trail King’s customers, as well as developing employees and strategic growth initiatives.

Kolb began his career with CC Industries in 2005 as the director of strategic sourcing and in 2011, was promoted to the vice-president of supply chain at Trail King.

“Joe has proven to be a consummate leader with a keen customer focus. He is uniquely qualified to lead and continue to grow the organization,” said Bruce Yakley, CEO. “Our sights continue to be set on manufacturing the highest quality trailers, exceeding dealer and customer expectations, and making Trail King the Dakotas’ employer of choice. I am confident Joe’s leadership will build on our successes to date, and continue to drive a relentless focus on best serving our customers and employees.”

“It is a tremendous honor for me to move into this new role with Trail King. I look forward to working with Bruce and the executive team to help further the company’s success,” added Kolb. “I am eager to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation and operational excellence.”