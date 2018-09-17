Trailcon names new senior v.p. and general manager

TORONTO, Ont. — Trailcon announced today that Jerry Brown will assume the role of senior vice-president and general manager, effective October 1, 2018.

Alan Boughton, president and co-founder said: “I am delighted to welcome Jerry to the senior management team as senior vice-president and general manager. He takes up a new role at Trailcon, which reflects the progress we are making as we focus on our expanding opportunities across Canada. Jerry’s role also supports our executive succession and leadership development plan. His skills, experience and advice will be invaluable as we implement our TrailerCare strategy, serving Canadian retailers and the transportation industry.”

Jerry Brown has more than 30 years of experience within the transportation sector and joins us from Ryder where he served as vice-president and general manager, responsible for the Canadian Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) division. During his time at Ryder, Jerry led the FMS business, which provides truck leasing, rental, and maintenance services across Canada, to both record top and bottom line growth.