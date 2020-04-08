Trailer hits the road with message … to stay home

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada is taking to the road with a message … that it’s important to stay home.

Today the group will unveil a 53-foot trailer donated by Sharp Transportation, wrapped with a message of “Stay home, flatten the curve, save lives”.

The unit will then make its way from Toronto Digital Imaging in Mississauga, heading to Cambridge on Hwy. 401.

The wrap was sponsored by the association and Armour Insurance, was designed by Big Rig Wraps Transport Truck Advertising and Paula Kennedy of Purple Door Creative, and installed by Toronto Digital Imaging.

The trailer will be put into service across Canada and into the U.S.