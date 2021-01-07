Transborder truck freight up 6.9%

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trucks moved freight valued at US$67.8 billion between the U.S., Canada and Mexico in October, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said Thursday.

That was up 6.9% from the previous month, but down 0.6% compared to October 2019, the bureau said.

(Source: BTS)

In all, transborder freight worth $102.1 billion was moved in October by all modes of transportation, up 5.8% from September, but down 4.7% compared to October 2019.

Truck freight between U.S. and Canada alone was worth $29 billion in October, up 2.2% from September, but down 3.4% compared to October 2019.

The second most-used mode of transportation was railways, which moved $14.5 billion of freight in October, up 5% from September.

That was still down 0.4% compared to October 2019, BTS said.