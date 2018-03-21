TransCore Link Logistics moves to new office

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics has moved to a new, trendy office in the Mississauga core.

The new office space, located on the ninth floor of 2 Robert Speck Parkway, is 15,000 sq-ft with tons of natural light shining through the floor to ceiling windows that line the space.

According to Claudia Milicevic, the senior director and general manager of the firm, the company was due for a move for quite some time.

“Before the move here, we were in the same office in north Mississauga from when we launched as a start up 28 years ago,” she said. “So it was definitely time for a new, fresh change.”

Milicevic added the new office also gives the company’s brand a tune up.

“We needed a new place that was more reflective of us being a technology company,” she said. “And the ability to attract people is a lot easier in a location and space like this. It’s central and we needed to have a cool office space for our staff.”

The office also has many open work areas, two kitchens for staff to whip up or heat up their lunches in, a pool table and tv for staff to enjoy.

Officially, the close to 60 employees moved into the space in July 2017. The company held an open house mixer including wine and food on March 20 for their customers to check out the new space.

“Having a space like this will allow us to host more events like this in the future,” Milicevic said.