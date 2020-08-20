Transcourt promotes Mike Trianos

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Transcourt Tank Leasing has promoted Mike Trianos to the role of vice-president of fleet maintenance and procurement, eﬀective Oct 1.

He will report to president and CEO Bruce Daccord, the company said Wednesday.

Trianos, who has worked in the industry for 15 years, joined Transcourt in 2017.

Mike Trianos. (Photo: Transcourt)

“During his time with Transcourt, Mike’s contributions have been invaluable, not only driving procurement and ﬂeet maintenance improvements, but also enhancing customer service and strengthening our company culture with positivity,” said Daccord.

“He is now ready to assume the broader leadership position.”

Transcourt was established in 1997. It offers a large fleet of tankers with a wide selection of configurations for a variety of industry segments.