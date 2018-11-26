Transcourt Tank Leasing names new regional account manager for Ontario

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Transcourt Tank Leasing named Carlos Duarte its newest regional account manager for Ontario.

This new addition allows Transcourt to focus their sales force on growth while continuing to provide personalized and customized service to customers,the company said in a release.

Duarte has more than 20 years of experience in business development and key account management in the transportation industry.

We’re confident that Carlos will be an asset to the business and is the right person to help increase our presence and profile in the marketplace,” said Transcourt vice-president, Shawn Rogers. “We’re experiencing continuous growth and the addition of a new Regional Manager for Ontario will further help us meet our clients’ business requirements and maximize their tanker investment. Carlos has the experience and drive to ensure our clients succeed.”