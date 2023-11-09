Transport Inter-Nord sold to Groupe Guilbault

Groupe Guilbault has acquired Transport Inter-Nord, a fleet based in Saint-Jerome, Que., specializing in LTL and truckload freight.

Transport Inter-Nord has been owned by the McLaughlin family for more than 33 years, and by Champlain Financial Corporation since 2021. It has 82 trucks, 132 trailers and 145 employees, serving more than 625 municipalities.

“We are very proud of this strategic alliance, which will enable us to consolidate our leading position in LTL freight transport in Quebec. Transport Inter-Nord and Transport Guilbault are both family businesses run by third-generation descendants. We share the same values and customer service objectives,” said Eric Gignac, president of Group Guilbault.

“It’s the perfect match — two companies that take their employees and customers to heart. Transport Guilbault has always been a role model for us, like a big brother, for its values, technologies and, above all, its concern for service. We’re delighted to be part of this Quebec flagship,” said Steve McLaughlin, president of Transport Inter-Nord.

Transport Inter-Nord will retain its name and remain an autonomous business unit within Guilbault’s Transport Division. McLaughlin and his team will continue to manage the operation.