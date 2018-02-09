Transportation, warehousing jobs decline

OTTAWA, Ont. — Canada’s transportation and warehousing sector lost 5,900 jobs in January – down 0.6% overall — but still counted 40,700 more jobs than January 2017, Statistics Canada reports.

The findings were included in the latest Labor Force Survey, which tracked a monthly loss of 88,000 jobs across the economy as a whole. It was the biggest monthly drop since 2009. Part-time positions dropped by 137,000, while full-time employment rose by 49,000 positions. Canada’s unemployment rate rose 0.1% to 5.9%.

The largest declines were in Ontario and Quebec, while New Brunswick and Manitoba also recorded drops.