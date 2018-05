OTTAWA, Ont. – Employment in Canada’s transportation and warehousing sector dipped slightly to 974,300 people in April, down 2,600 jobs compared to March, Statistics Canada reports.

The figure was still up 4.7% over April 2017.

The nation’s unemployment rate was essentially unchanged at 5.8%. On a year-over-year basis, 278,000 jobs were added. Full-time employment was up 2.6%, while part-time work dropped 2.8%.