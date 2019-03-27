TransPro Freight Systems names new general manager

MILTON, Ont. — TransPro Freight Systems, a Kriska Transportation Group company, has appointed Jon Saunders as general manager, effective March 18, 2019.

Before joining the team at TransPro, Saunders held senior roles at Polaris Transportation Group where he led their high-growth businesses along with their successful acquisition mandate. He also has experience in banking where he maintained a focus on private equity and transportation and logistics.

“KTG is excited to have Jon come on as the TransPro GM, ” said Mark Seymour CEO, KTG. “He understands the complexities of TransPro’s cross-border LTL and logistics business

and brings a solid financial background which adds to our already strong team.”

“The TransPro Freight Systems team has an ambition for growth that truly appeals to me. Stemming from a desire to serve drivers, customers and team members alike, this is a business that is forward-thinking, and that plays a critical role in global supply chains.”

Jon holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University.