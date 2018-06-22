Trimac announces pay raise for drivers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Trimac Transportation announced significant pay increases across several locations in the Eastern region of Canada for both company drivers and owner-operators running cross border chemical freight.

The locations include: Mississauga,Ont., Guelph Ont., Sarnia Ont. and Montreal, Que.

According to the company, this pay increase aligns with its commitment to be an industry leader in driver satisfaction and positions the organization well with the current driver pay market conditions.

You can apply for these positions at www.trimacjobs.com or reach out to a recruiter at (888) 782-9193