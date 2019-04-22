Trimble joins forces with Cobalt to help fleets recycle old hardware

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Trimble announced today that it is teaming with Cobalt to provide Trimble’s fleet mobility customers with the ability to dispose of older onboard equipment in an environmentally-friendly way.

Through this effort, Trimble customers that upgrade to new devices in 2019 and 2020 will be able to ship their uninstalled Trimble equipment back to Cobalt free of charge, for safe and secure disposal of the hardware, recycling any components when possible.

“The ELD mandate and the sunset of 3G CDMA wireless networks mean that our customers and fleets throughout the industry are upgrading devices in their trucks,” said Rick Ochsendorf, general manager for Trimble’s Transportation Mobility Division. “Part of our mission is to make transportation greener and more efficient. Not only do our latest solutions allow customers to achieve this but we are committed to helping them remove older Trimble equipment in a way that benefits the environment as well.”

“We are excited and proud to work with Trimble on this important initiative,” added Joey Fojtik, CEO of Cobalt. “We recognize the problem of electronic waste and look forward to assisting Trimble and its fleet customers in their sustainability efforts.”