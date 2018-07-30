Trimble Transportation announces executive promotions

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Trimble Transportation today announced three executive leadership appointments.These moves include the promotions of Mark Botticelli to chief technology officer, transportation and Keith Mader to vice-president of analytics, transportation. Trent Lezer will assume the role of senior vice-president of technology at PeopleNet.

Currently, Botticelli serves as executive vice-president and CTO at PeopleNet, Mader is senior vice-president of Enterprise Architecture at TMW Systems and Lezer is vice-president of technology at PeopleNet.

“As Trimble Transportation continues to grow, these appointments will help create operational efficiencies to allow for the faster development of leading-edge solutions that support the needs of our diverse customer base,” said Thomas Fansler, president, Trimble Transportation Mobility. “Mark, Keith and Trent have helped Trimble make incredible strides in creating technology that improves the safety and efficiency of the transportation industry. We look forward to the new ideas and opportunities ahead.”

Botticelli joined Trimble in 2005 and has more than 30 years of experience providing strategic leadership, technology vision and innovation strategy. As CTO at PeopleNet, Botticelli oversaw the development of market-leading solutions, including the Connected Fleet, Video Intelligence, and the PeopleNet Connected Gateway. In 2014, Botticelli received the Titans of Technology Award from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and was a 2018 nominee for CIO of the Year from the Twin Cities CIO Leadership Association.

Mader has worked at TMW for nearly 20 years, where he led efforts to globalize the TMWSuite product line and oversaw the first TMW application as a service offering. During his time at TMW, Mader established a professional product management practice across multiple lines of business and recently formalized the product architecture function. Mader also created and served as the first executive director of the original TMWSuite Advisory Board, which provides a venue for TMW customer interaction.

Lezer is a seasoned technologist with experience at several transportation technology providers. He, along with Fansler, were co-founders of Trimble’s Vusion business, which specializes in fleet data integration and analytics. As co-founder of Vusion, Lezer managed technology operations and developed solutions that enabled customers to utilize analytics to improve fuel economy and make smarter business decisions, as well as harness automated tax and electronic log reporting to ensure regulatory compliance.

“Mark, Keith and Trent have displayed outstanding leadership and will collaborate to develop innovative approaches to solve the industry’s top challenges,” added Bryn Fosburgh, senior vice-president for Trimble. “Each of them will play an integral part in supporting Trimble’s vision to better connect all parts of transportation, giving our customers the ability to make more informed decisions and improve performance in all aspects of their business.”