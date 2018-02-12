Trimble Transportation Mobility names new president

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Trimble Transportation Mobility announced recently that Thomas Fansler has been appointed the president of Transportation Mobility.

Fansler currently serves as president of Trimble Transportation Analytics.

Jim Rodi was named general manager of the division’s Global Markets, which include the OEM/Channels and Video Intelligence segments, as well as Trimble Mobility Solutions India (TMSI). Bryan Coyne also was named general manager of Transportation Mobility North America. Both Rodi and Coyne previously held executive leadership positions within the division and will report directly to Fansler in their new roles.

“As we expand our global footprint, these moves help to increase our focus on growth and operational efficiency,” said Fansler. “Jim and Bryan have made significant strides the last few years to deliver solutions that improve safety and efficiency for all of our customers. I am excited about the journey ahead as we explore new opportunities for growth and development.”

Fansler steps into the role as Brian McLaughlin departs PeopleNet and Trimble after 17 years of strong and dedicated leadership. McLaughlin has accepted a leadership position at an organization outside of the transportation industry.

In his new role, Fansler will lead the global Transportation Mobility division, which includes: PeopleNet, Innovative Software Engineering (ISE), Trimble Oil & Gas Services, Trimble Final Mile Mobility, TMSI, Trimble Transport & Logistics in Europe, and several other mobile startup initiatives. As a member of the Trimble executive leadership team, Fansler will report directly to Steven Berglund, president and chief executive officer of Trimble.

“The continued evolution of technology is rapidly changing all aspects of the transportation industry – connecting trucks, drivers and assets more efficiently than ever before,” said Fansler. “I am excited to lead our global efforts to extend our analytics, data and mobility solutions to help fleets become better, safer and greener.”

Fansler is a long-time member of the Transportation Mobility leadership team and has been heavily involved in long-term strategy and planning for the division. Fansler joined PeopleNet in 2009 as founder of Vusion, a data science, analytics and regulatory compliance division. He has also served PeopleNet as executive vice president of product.