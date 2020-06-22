Trimble unveils hardware-as-a-service bundles

John G Smith

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Trimble is offering a new hardware-as-a-service option that’s available in four bundles, which fleets can use to purchase hardware and software, and upgrade without upfront capital investments.

It’s the first time its hardware, software and professional services have been bundled together under a single monthly price.

Trimble logo

Categories include Premier, Professional, Flex and Base, delivering core telematics and regulatory components with additional solutions including CoPilotTruck in-cab navigation, Driver Retention Analytics, Automated Workflow, and messaging in certain bundles.

Each bundle can integrate with Trimble and third-party back-office transportation management system (TMS) platforms.

John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995.

Have your say

We won't publish or share your data

*