Trimble unveils hardware-as-a-service bundles

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Trimble is offering a new hardware-as-a-service option that’s available in four bundles, which fleets can use to purchase hardware and software, and upgrade without upfront capital investments.

It’s the first time its hardware, software and professional services have been bundled together under a single monthly price.

Categories include Premier, Professional, Flex and Base, delivering core telematics and regulatory components with additional solutions including CoPilotTruck in-cab navigation, Driver Retention Analytics, Automated Workflow, and messaging in certain bundles.

Each bundle can integrate with Trimble and third-party back-office transportation management system (TMS) platforms.