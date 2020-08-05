Truck arrivals continue to drop

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country dropped 7% to 102,985 during the week of July 27 – Aug. 2, from 110,324 the same week last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday.

It is the fourth consecutive drop since truck arrivals returned to normal during June 29 – July 5 for the first time since Covid-19 struck earlier this year.

Source: CBSA

Overall volumes during the week of July 27 – Aug. 2 were down 89% for those crossing via land, and 94% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Aug. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.