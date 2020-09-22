Truck arrivals continue to fall

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country continued to drop during the week of Sept. 14-20 after falling 16% in the previous week, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday.

It said 114,555 truck drivers arrived during Sept. 14-20, down 2.8% from the comparable period last year when 117,952 drivers entered the country.

Total land border crossings dropped 83%. (Source: CBSA)

Overall volumes during Sept. 14-20 were down 83% for those crossing via land, and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Oct. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.