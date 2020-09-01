Truck arrivals drop again

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country fell 2% to 111,929 during the week of Aug. 24-30 from 114,172 in the comparable period a year ago, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

Source; CBSA

Truck arrivals had returned to normal during the week of Aug. 17-23 after dropping for six consecutive weeks.

“It must be noted that no measures have been introduced restricting commercial shipments or rendering certain products as non-essential, nor is there any indication of issues with supply chains for essential goods coming to Canada, including food and medical supplies,” the CBSA said.

Overall volumes during Aug. 24-30 were down 88% for those crossing via land, and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Sept. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.