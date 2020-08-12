Truck arrivals fall 4% during Aug. 3-9

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country dropped 4% to 103,470 during the week of Aug. 3-9, from 108,087 in the comparable period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday.

It is the fifth consecutive drop since the week of June 29 -July 5 when truck arrivals returned to normal for the first time since Covid-19 struck earlier this year.

Overall volumes during Aug. 3-9 were down 90% for those crossing via land, and 94% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Aug. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.