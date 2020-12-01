Truck arrivals fell slightly last week

OTTAWA, Ont. – Just under 94,500 truck drivers entered the country during the week of Nov. 23-29, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

That represented a drop of 1.2% from 95,673 arrivals in the comparable period last year, the agency said.

There has been an 85% drop in land border crossings, compared to the same period last year. (Source: CBSA)

On Nov. 29 alone, however, there was a sharp increase in arrivals.

On that day, 4,265 truckers arrived, up from 3,751 on the comparable date of Dec. 1, 2019. That was an increase of 13.7%, the CBSA said.

During Nov. 23-29, overall volumes were down 85% for those crossing via land and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

On Nov. 29 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 92%, and international air travelers were down 89% compared to the previous year. These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the agency said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Dec. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In October, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that the travel ban will last until the pandemic is under control.

“Until the virus is significantly more under control everywhere around the world, we’re not going to be releasing the restrictions at the border,” Trudeau said at his daily Covid-19 briefing.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.