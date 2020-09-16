Truck arrivals plunge 16%

OTTAWA, Ont. – Nearly 19,000 fewer truck drivers entered the country during the week of Sept. 7-13, compared to the same period a year ago, the Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday.

It said 99,450 truck drivers arrived during Sept. 7-13, down 16% from the comparable period last year.

The plunge followed a 7% rise in arrivals during Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

Total land border crossings dropped 84%. (Source: CBSA)

Overall volumes during Sept. 7-13 were down 84% for those crossing via land, and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Sept. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.