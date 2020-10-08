Truck arrivals rebound slightly

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering Canada rose slightly during Sept. 28-Oct. 4 after falling for three consecutive weeks, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday.

It said 114,695 truckers arrived during that week, up 1% from 113,711 in the comparable period a year ago.

There has been an 81% drop in land border crossings during Sept. 28- Oct. 4. (Source: CBSA)

Overall volumes were down 81% for those crossing via land and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Oct. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.