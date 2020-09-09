Truck arrivals rise 7%

OTTAWA, Ont. – In yet another sign of a trucking industry rebound, the number of truck drivers entering the country rose 7% during the week of Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 from the comparable period a year ago.

The Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday 110,507 truckers arrived in Canada during Aug. 31 – Sept. 6, up from 103,072 the same time last year.

Truck crossings had fallen 2% during Aug. 24-30 after returning to normal the previous week.

Source: CBSA

Overall volumes during Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 were down 85% for those crossing via land, and 85% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Sept. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.