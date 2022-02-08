Truck blockades come to Windsor and solidify at Coutts border crossings
Protesters are now blocking cross-border traffic at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., adding to a similar blockade that has solidified at Alberta’s crossing at Coutts.
Essex County OPP said the Ambassador Bridge couldn’t be accessed entering the U.S. or Canada as of 8 p.m. Monday night, and suggested travelers should instead use the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont.
The Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs Border Protection have both fully staffed the Bluewater Bridge to address the diverted traffic, the Ontario Trucking Association reported Tuesday morning.
“International commerce needs to resume,” Detroit International Bridge Company chairman Matt Moroun said in a statement issued Tuesday, expressing sympathy for truck drivers and those caught in the blockade.
“We recognize that truck drivers are essential workers that work hard to deliver necessities to all of us, and that the Canadian government has done a tremendous job with vaccine rates. The Ambassador Bridge has a solemn obligation to facilitate safe and efficient international trade and travel. We encourage the appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible in a manner that reflects mutual respect.”
Alberta protesters, who have been in place since Jan. 29, have recently allowed some traffic to pass. Alberta RCMP tweeted late Monday night that north and southbound lanes at the Coutts border were once again fully blocked, although the traffic began to move once again early Tuesday morning.
Protesters are calling for an end to a vaccine mandate that applies to cross-border truck drivers, along with an array of other demands largely linked to public health restrictions.
Before the blockades were established, the vaccine mandate itself had little impact on cross-border truck traffic, though.
Border officials processed 106,274 truck drivers from Jan. 24-30, compared to 97,321 from Jan. 17-23 – an increase of 9.2%.
Canada introduced its vaccine mandate Jan. 15, while the U.S. closed its border to non-vaccinated truck drivers on Jan. 22.
The increase still lagged behind a 13% bump in the number of non-commercial highway travelers, which rose to 134,927 people during the week.
The number of truck drivers who crossed Jan. 24-30 was about 5% lower year over year, when compared to the 111,471 who crossed during the same week in 2021. But it was about 4% higher than the 101,872 who crossed Jan. 24-30, 2019, before the pandemic was declared.
During the week of Jan. 17-23, there were 111,360 truck drivers who crossed in 2021; 106,785 in 2020; and 107,665 in 2019.
- This story has been updated to reflect the return of partial traffic flows at the Coutts border crossing, and a statement from Matt Moroun.
Have your say
These protests are about choice and gov controls. A number of issues including no proper medical for sick truck drivers I camped out 2 years ago for 7 weeks
The gov and the trucking associations need to look at why so many truck drivers support the protest. I and others have tried to meet with the gov and trucking companies reps to come up with a solution
I understand the concerns of some drivers. Driver Inc. model where a driver is considered a contractor puts health care costs in the hands of the driver. Bigger companys have benefits to attract and keep top talent.
I also understand the right to protest, and I hope that these drivers also understand, and accept the potential consequences of their actions of being barred from future entry to, or even flying over the USA for blockading a border crossing, and the potential jump in insurance premiums for using their truck in a high risk fashion.
Yell and complain all you want. These two things are controlled by others that don’t care about your protest, they care about risk management and your actions demonstrate how little you care about laws, rules and risk to others.
Just saying you all should be proud
Of the awesome brave men and women of Canada
Standing for all current and future generations FREEDOM’S
I AM VERY PROUD to see Pride and unity
Go Canada we will be following your example.
USA for Freedom March 1st…… wish it could have been sooner hug’s stay strong