Truck brake blitz scheduled for August

GREENBELT, Md. – Stopping power will face some added scrutiny Aug. 23-29, as enforcement officials participate in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Brake Safety Week.

While brakes are part of every roadside inspection, brake hoses and tubing will see some special attention during this year’s Brake Safety Week, CVSA says.

Ep 14: Brake Components Inspectors are looking at a series of brake-related issues, such as those highlighted in this video.

The brake hoses and tubing must be properly attached, undamaged, leak-free and flexible.

Brakes continue to be a leading cause of out-of-service violations across North America. During last year’s Roadcheck inspection blitz, brake system and brake adjustment violations accounted for 45.1% of all out-of-service conditions – outpacing every other violation category.

During last year’s Brake Safety Week, 13.5% of inspected commercial motor vehicles were put out of service for brake-related inspection violations.

“Brakes are one of the most important systems in a vehicle,” said CVSA president Sgt. John Samis of the Delaware State Police. “Failure of any component of a brake system could be catastrophic. Routine brake system inspections and component replacement are vital to the safety of commercial motor vehicles.”

Brake Safety Week falls in the midst of Brake Safety Awareness Month, which includes outreach and awareness efforts around brake maintenance, operation and performance. It’s also part of the CVSA’s Operation Airbrake initiative run in a partnership with the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA).