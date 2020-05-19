Truck crossings continue to fall

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country dropped again last week, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

It said Tuesday arrivals during the week of May 11-17 declined 31% to just over 81,000 drivers from nearly 117,000 in the same period in 2019.

During the week of May 4 -10, there was a 33% decline in truck crossings.

Overall, volumes were down 88% for those crossing via land, and 98% through airports last week, compared to the same time a year ago, the agency said.

The latest travel figures were released hours after the federal government announced that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until June 21.

The restrictions are not applicable to commercial vehicles.