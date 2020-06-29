Truck crossings continue to improve

OTTAWA, Ont. – Truck arrivals continued to rise during the week of June 15-21, but was still down 11% from a year ago, the Canada Border Services Agency said.

It said 104,247 truck drivers entered the country during June 15-21, up from 101,104 in the previous week, but down from 116,613 in the same period in 2019.

Truck arrivals have continued to improve over the past several weeks as more businesses and factories reopen in both countries.

Overall volumes during the week of June 15-21 were down 86% for those crossing via land, and 96% through airports compared to the same time a year ago, the agency said.

Earlier this month, Canada and the U.S. agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until July 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.