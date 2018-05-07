Truck-Lite CTO passes away

FALCONER, N.Y. — Truck-Lite regretfully announced today the passing of senior vice-president and chief technology officer Bradley C. Van Riper after a brief battle with cancer.

Van Riper, 64, started his career at Truck-Lite in 1978 as a maintenance technician and steadily acquired more responsibility as the company grew. By 1994, he was promoted to vice president of research and development and was in his most recent role since 2006. As SVP and CTO, he was active in supporting the development of new product innovations and held several U.S. patents, and was responsible for developing technology integration plans, intellectual property monitoring and adapting regulatory standards for the global Truck-Lite organization.

“Brad has been an integral part of the Truck-Lite organization for 40 years,” said Brian Kupchella, Truck-Lite CEO. “His contributions extend beyond the success of this company to the entire transportation safety industry. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

In his spare time, Brad was an avid sports fan and loved to golf, fish and spend time with his family. He leaves behind an adoring wife of nearly 40 years, two sons, one grandson, his mother, four siblings, countless professional and personal colleagues and friends and a legacy at Truck-Lite that will never be replicated.