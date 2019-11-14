Truck News embraces digital future

Your reading habits are changing, and we are evolving to meet your needs.

The January issue of Truck News will mark the final print edition, 40 years after the paper’s founding. As we evolve for a digital era, the news of Canada’s trucking industry will now live online – at a completely revamped Trucknews.com.

The change has been made in response to market research on emerging reader needs and readership preferences – namely, annual research conducted on behalf of Newcom, and also the findings of a landmark study recently conducted by Magazines Canada, Canada’s national magazine association.

Two major findings shaped our decision: The Mags Canada study confirmed what our own studies and circulation data have been telling us for years. Decision makers in our industry – people who have purchasing authority and are primarily 45 years of age and older – remain committed to print (according to our research). But they prefer to consume certain types of information, namely industry news, through our digital products. This hardly comes as a surprise. The web offers the immediacy readers have come to expect.

Truck News was among the first to recognize this potential trend, and was among the very first North American industry publications to launch a website, in 1998. The launch of Trucknews.com changed how we delivered content to our readers, as we adopted an online-first approach to reporting on industry news.

The second major finding we are responding to is that the upcoming generation of industry decision makers – those under 45 years of age – prefer to receive their information through our digital products.

Going forward, Newcom’s English language trucking outlets will be streamlined, to offer readers the best of both worlds. Today’s Trucking will be the English language print magazine, containing the same feature-rich content readers have come to expect, as well as some new voices that will carry over from the print edition of Truck News.

Trucknews.com, produced by the editors of Today’s Trucking, and its e-newsletters, will serve as the online source for Canadian trucking news. An important point to make is that the entire editorial team is remaining intact and will deliver content through a completely redesigned website, that will offer the editorial team more tools with which to deliver online material in a much more dynamic manner. We’re genuinely excited about the new website, which will launch early in 2020.

The popular Careers section listing job opportunities for company drivers and owner-operators will continue. It will be made available in all issues of Today’s Trucking, starting with its February issue. The Marketplace section listing available equipment for sale will also continue and be made available in all issues of Today’s Trucking.

To summarize, the decision to end the Truck News print edition was based on two key inescapable conclusions: To meet the needs of our core audience, we must remain committed to strong print products. And to meet the needs of younger decision-makers – the core audience of our future – we must grow and enrich our existing digital products.

Next month, we will offer more on what to expect in our redesigned website.

