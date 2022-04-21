Truck World, Canada’s national truck show, returns

The doors of Truck World are officially open, marking the return of the three-day trade show that was last hosted in 2018.

The need to cancel the 2020 show because of pandemic-related restrictions was a humbling experience, acknowledged Newcom Media president Joe Glionna, welcoming a crowd of fleet executives during a VIP breakfast. But Glionna also noted that the trucking industry came together in the days and months that followed.

Broadcaster Jeff Marek and Leafs great Wendel Clark held court during a VIP breakfast, which opened Truck World. (Photo: John G. Smith)

“The last two years, I’ve never been prouder to be part of the trucking industry,” he said. “The frontline workers, from the warehouses, from the docks, from the truck drivers that were risking themselves – risking their health throughout the last two years – afforded our society the luxury of staying as safe as we possibly could to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That’s an industry that we’re part of, and that’s an industry certainly that we can be proud of.”

Newcom publishes Today’s Trucking, Trucknews.com, and hosts Truck World.

This year the show will feature more than 375 industry suppliers across 350,000 sq.-ft. of floor space.

Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) chairman Wendell Erb said it was great to see everyone in person once again.

As good as Zoom is, it will never replace personal interactions, he said.

“I’m sure all of us over the years established great business relationships on the showroom floor,” he added. “This sense of community makes our industry great.”

Stephen Laskowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Alliance also assured the crowd that gains are coming to the trucking industry.

“Sometimes [we] can be very frustrated that it doesn’t come to fruition a lot sooner,” he said. “We can never let frustration get in the way of our progress.”

The industry will ultimately see a national electronic logging device (ELD) mandate enforced, Employment and Social Development Canada’s crackdown on Driver Inc., and trusted employers offered access to labor pools, he said.

“Compliant companies should be rewarded. Non-compliant companies should be punished. It’s really that simple.”