Truck World to showcase maintenance strategies, telematics and more

TORONTO, Ont. – Truck World, Canada’s largest truck show, is just two months away – and will include several new features this year.

The event runs from April 16-18 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

More than 100 first-time exhibitors already include suppliers such as Lion Electric, Uber Freight, Cropac Equipment/Terberg shunt trucks, Unicell, Bar Cargolift, Temisko, and Stoughton Trailers among others, says show manager Thierry Quagliata.

The show floor itself will also feature a new product window showcase, while those who offer computer and telematics solutions will be highlighted through special markings of their own, he said.

Elsewhere on the show floor is a new driving experience exhibit that will allow attendees to test their driving skills using two different interactive technologies.

Friday, April 17 will feature the new TruckTech Fleet Summit for maintenance professionals. Run from 8 am to noon, it will include panel discussions on corrosion, aftertreatment systems, trailer telematics, and maintenance implications for electric vehicles.

Those sessions will be supported by Knowledge Stop information stops covering augmented and virtual reality, as well as shop recruiting strategies.

The first 2,000 visitors on Saturday, April 18, meanwhile, will each receive a free hat during the ever-popular Hat Day.

At noon on the same day, Newcom media will also present the Highway Star of the Year Award, at the Freightliner exhibit (Hall 5, booth 5004).

To register, visit https://www.truckworld.ca/.