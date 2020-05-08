Truckers raise $15K for hospital

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Ontario Aggregate Trucking Association has raised $15,000 for the Brampton Civic Hospital to help fight Covid-19.

The money, which was raised during an appreciation convoy Thursday, will be used to procure personal protection equipment and other vital supplies, the group said.

The convoy of 10 trucks drove past the Brampton hospital and another medical facility in Orangeville, Ont.

The event was organized in appreciation of the work being done by all frontline workers as well as all levels of government, the group said.

“More than 40 healthcare workers including doctors humbled us by stepping out of the Brampton hospital and expressing their thanks by clapping,” it said.