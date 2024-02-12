Trucking Announcements: Journey Freight’s new CEO, DRTA donation, Trimac awards scholarship

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Journey Freight International announced new leadership and appointed its CEO, the Durham Region Transportation Association (DRTA) donated $5,000 to two charities each, Trimac awarded its Transportation Undergraduate scholarship to Idrees Noorudin, and Herndon joined Stillwater as a managing director.

Journey Freight International appoints De Marco as CEO

Journey Freight International, appointed Pat De Marco as chief executive officer and named Raffaele Mancini, formerly the vice-president of finance, as the company’s new president.

(Photo: Journey Freight international)

De Marco has years of executive experience, with a 15-year tenure as president and COO of Produits Alimentaires Viau, a subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods. De Marco’s other roles include serving on the board at David’s Tea, partnership at Ernst & Young, as well as president and CFO roles at Moores Retail Group.

As De Marco and Mancini take on the new roles, Journey Freight’s founders Brian, Steve and Mike De Filippo will transition to new roles as executive managing partners.

Noorudin awarded Trimac scholarship

Trimac Transportation awarded its Transportation Undergraduate Scholarship to Idrees Noorudin, a fourth-year bachelor of commerce student majoring in supply chain management at the University of Calgary.

This recognition reflects his academic performance, leadership potential and passion for the transportation and supply chain industry, the company said in a release.

(Photo: Trimac Transportation)

Noorudin chose to major in supply chain management because of his interest in the hands-on approach to transportation and the movement of goods. He hopes to gain experience in various supply chain sectors before committing to a specific career path.

DRTA donates $10K to charities

DRTA presented 2023 donations to Grandview Kids Foundation and Durham Outlook for the Needy charities. The association presented them with $5,000 cheques each.

“It was a great way to end our 10th anniversary,” said Jason Cuddy, DRTA president and co-founder, in a LinkedIn post.

Herndon joins Stillwater M&A Advisors as managing director

Stillwater M&A Advisors has welcomed Mark Herndon as a managing director.

With more than 25 years of experience as a transaction lead, an executive committee member and integration lead, Herndon will provide leadership and direction for all acquisition mandates.

Throughout his career, he has completed more than 80 transactions ranging from $10 million to more than $36 billion in enterprise value across a variety of industries.